Minnesota Zoo continues to search for Amur tiger cub names

It’s the public’s last chance to help the Minnesota Zoo name its three newest Amur tiger cubs. The Zoo is taking name suggestions until tomorrow.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s the public’s last chance to help the Minnesota Zoo name its three newest Amur tiger cubs.

The Zoo is taking name suggestions until tomorrow.

Right now they’ve narrowed down the choices to four names: Aleksei, Anri, Vasya and Vostok. The Zoo says it tries to choose names that represent the region and culture of the species native habitat.

Amur tigers are native to eastern Asia, where their range mostly consists of forests along the Amur River.

You can head to the Minnesota Zoo website to submit your vote.

Voting closes tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. and all three names will be announced on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
McCracken is being held at the Wood County Jail on a probation hold.
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
A woman is left without a home tonight after a house fire early Sunday evening.
Fire in Town of Washington leaves a woman’s home destroyed
A fundraiser was held for an Elk Mound teen battling osteosarcoma.
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey advances in the USA Mullet Championship.
“Mullet Boy” advances to the top 25 in the USA Mullet Championship

Latest News

The contract language doesn’t specifically say that white teachers would be laid off ahead of...
Minneapolis teacher contract race language ignites firestorm
Eau Claire Virtual School - 8/22/2022
Eau Claire Virtual School - 8/22/2022
Skywarn 13 Weather - 8/22/2022
AG Chat with Kristin Smith - 8/22/2022
AG Chat with Kristin Smith - 8/22/2022