Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park

Police say they do not believe he was trying to take or assault the children.
Police say they do not believe he was trying to take or assault the children.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Police Officers made an arrest after responding to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls for a report of a man grabbing children.

It happened Friday just before 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Officers spoke to the suspect who was still at the park.

The man says that children on the playground were misbehaving and not being monitored by parents. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says the four children, who were 8 to 10 years old, showed officers red marks on them from where they were grabbed. The man denies he touched any of the children.

He was arrested and taken to jail for recklessly causing bodily harm to a child and disorderly conduct. Police say they do not believe he was trying to take or assault the children.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
McCracken is being held at the Wood County Jail on a probation hold.
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
A woman is left without a home tonight after a house fire early Sunday evening.
Fire in Town of Washington leaves a woman’s home destroyed
A fundraiser was held for an Elk Mound teen battling osteosarcoma.
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey advances in the USA Mullet Championship.
“Mullet Boy” advances to the top 25 in the USA Mullet Championship

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/22/22)
Eau Claire YMCA Livestrong Program
Eau Claire YMCA Livestrong Program (8/22/22)
Federal judge rules lawsuit can proceed against Suboxone manufacturer
According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around...
Man suspected of OWI offense after vehicle rollover in Buffalo County