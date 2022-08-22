Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Police Officers made an arrest after responding to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls for a report of a man grabbing children.

It happened Friday just before 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Officers spoke to the suspect who was still at the park.

The man says that children on the playground were misbehaving and not being monitored by parents. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says the four children, who were 8 to 10 years old, showed officers red marks on them from where they were grabbed. The man denies he touched any of the children.

He was arrested and taken to jail for recklessly causing bodily harm to a child and disorderly conduct. Police say they do not believe he was trying to take or assault the children.

