Sunday is Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin with a potentially lethal dose, two milligrams, small...
Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin with a potentially lethal dose, two milligrams, small enough to fit on the tip of a sharpened No. 2 pencil.(DEA)
By Max Cotton
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There were 1,280 fentanyl overdose deaths in Wisconsin in 2021 according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

That’s nearly double the number from 2019 when 651 people died.

Sunday, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration recognized Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.

Marcy Hurlburt, a drug treatment counselor at the L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls, said fentanyl was originally developed as a pain medication to treat chronic pain and help people recover from surgery. It’s a synthetic opioid that’s incredibly powerful.

She also said over the past few years, it has been added to drugs heroin making them stronger. Those who take those drugs aren’t always they’re taking fentanyl.

“It’s not like the government where they put a label on it saying what’s in the item,” Hurlburt said. “So, when you don’t know what’s in the drug you’re taking, and you’re used to taking a certain amount to get high, you’re more likely to overdose because you’re not gauging what you’re going to feel or what you’re supposed to take.”

She said fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin. Someone can overdose on fentanyl by taking as little as the amount that would fit on the tip of a pen.

