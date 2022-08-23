2 people arrested in connection to Vernon County drug investigation

According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the use...
According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the use of trafficking of illegal drugs led to a search in the Village of LaFarge on Aug. 18. Several months earlier an investigation began by LaFarge Police Department and is continued by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are arrested in connection to a Vernon County drug investigation.

According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the use of trafficking of illegal drugs led to a search in the Village of LaFarge on Aug. 18. Several months earlier an investigation began by LaFarge Police Department and is continued by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release authorities searched a home at 210 South Cherry Street in LaFarge on Aug. 18 at 8:11 p.m. Authorities found “significant drug evidence” indicating specifically the use of methamphetamine and marijuana. Authorities say “several” people were detained while the search was completed.

According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Henry Olson Jr. and 31-year-old Amber Biamonte were arrested and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center on the suspicion of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of THC. Biamonte was also held on probation violation and additional charges are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says further arrests may be made as part of this investigation. Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Viola Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they do not believe he was trying to take or assault the children.
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State...
1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
At the start of the school year, 15 Kiwibots will be on the UW-Eau Claire campus, delivering...
UW-Eau Claire gets food-delivering robots on campus

Latest News

The crash happened on August 14 in Walworth County, about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
The campaign is chaired by Matthew Lehner, a local leader and activist and President of UW-Eau...
Vote YES! Eau Claire campaign launches
A hawk flew into a home in Eau Claire, Wis. on Aug. 22, 2022. It was safely removed by Eau...
What the hawk? Eau Claire family surprised when hawk flies into their home
Eau Claire family surprised when hawk breaks into their home
Eau Claire family surprised when hawk breaks into their home