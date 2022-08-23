2 people arrested in connection to Vernon County drug investigation

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are arrested in connection to a Vernon County drug investigation.

According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the use of trafficking of illegal drugs led to a search in the Village of LaFarge on Aug. 18. Several months earlier an investigation began by LaFarge Police Department and is continued by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release authorities searched a home at 210 South Cherry Street in LaFarge on Aug. 18 at 8:11 p.m. Authorities found “significant drug evidence” indicating specifically the use of methamphetamine and marijuana. Authorities say “several” people were detained while the search was completed.

According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Henry Olson Jr. and 31-year-old Amber Biamonte were arrested and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center on the suspicion of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of THC. Biamonte was also held on probation violation and additional charges are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says further arrests may be made as part of this investigation. Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Viola Police Department.

