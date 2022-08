EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Amanda Roth is a hard-working mother, friend, and advocate for the mentally challenged who struggle in life. She helps her clients construct a successful lifestyle and she stands tall for them. I would like Amanda to receive the Sunshine Award because she puts out a lot of good karma into the world and it is time she receives some back.

Laura Richter

