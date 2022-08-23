COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - The Colfax FFA and FFA Alumni groups are hosting the Second Annual Colfax Tractor Fest on Saturday, August 27 at the Colfax Fairgrounds.

News Release: The event will feature new and restored tractors, Made in Colfax vendors and artisans, and a raffle. There will also be a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and music in the afternoon. Tractors will be on-view beginning at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in showcasing their tractor can arrive that day and register (at no charge) prior to 9 a.m.

Both the FFA and the FFA Alumni want to encourage local individuals to come to the event and see the talents of their neighbors. “We are happy to offer this event and hope to have families there throughout the day. It’s a nice opportunity to support FFA members; all proceeds go to assist them with trips, educational workshops, and other endeavors,” Jaci Ackerlund, Colfax FFA Alumni member said.

If you are interested in donating items for the raffle, send a message to the Colfax FFA Alumni Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.