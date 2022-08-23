Colfax Tractor Fest

The Colfax FFA and alumni groups are holding the Colfax Tractor Fest
The Colfax FFA and alumni groups are holding the Colfax Tractor Fest(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - The Colfax FFA and FFA Alumni groups are hosting the Second Annual Colfax Tractor Fest on Saturday, August 27 at the Colfax Fairgrounds.

News Release: The event will feature new and restored tractors, Made in Colfax vendors and artisans, and a raffle. There will also be a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and music in the afternoon. Tractors will be on-view beginning at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in showcasing their tractor can arrive that day and register (at no charge) prior to 9 a.m.

Both the FFA and the FFA Alumni want to encourage local individuals to come to the event and see the talents of their neighbors. “We are happy to offer this event and hope to have families there throughout the day. It’s a nice opportunity to support FFA members; all proceeds go to assist them with trips, educational workshops, and other endeavors,” Jaci Ackerlund, Colfax FFA Alumni member said.

If you are interested in donating items for the raffle, send a message to the Colfax FFA Alumni Facebook page.

Colfax FFA Alumni Facebook Page

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they do not believe he was trying to take or assault the children.
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State...
1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that as of Aug. 19, there were 53 confirmed...
First case of monkeypox in Dunn County confirmed

Latest News

MEAGAN WELLS
Livestrong at the YMCA is a 12-week program for cancer survivors
Livestrong at the YMCA program
Cowboy Outdoor Theater
Cowboy Outdoor Theater (8/22/22)
Ben Stillwater, Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids will perform August 26
Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater