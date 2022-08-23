Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin

TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the 37-year-old driver, a man from Lake Geneva, was attempting to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone when he hit a minivan, then veered off and hit the vehicle that Pamela and Grace white were in head-on. The vehicle driven by the 37-year-old man rolled several times, and he was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries. No one in the minivan was hurt.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash as a criminal investigation. Several law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, responded to the crash, which closed Highway 11 for about four hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Alert | WALWORTH Co | Crash | WIS 11 EB/WB | OLD 89 RD | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) August 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.