Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin

The crash happened on August 14 in Walworth County, about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the 37-year-old driver, a man from Lake Geneva, was attempting to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone when he hit a minivan, then veered off and hit the vehicle that Pamela and Grace white were in head-on. The vehicle driven by the 37-year-old man rolled several times, and he was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries. No one in the minivan was hurt.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash as a criminal investigation. Several law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, responded to the crash, which closed Highway 11 for about four hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

