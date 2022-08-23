Eau Claire Area School District experiences staffing growth, despite widespread shortages

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - School districts across the state are facing challenges hiring new staff, and the Wisconsin DPI, or Department of Public Instruction, said teachers aren’t the only position that needs to have filled.

“So, we often hear about the teacher shortage, and absolutely, staffing our classrooms is super challenging right now and could not be more important,” Abigail Swetz, Communications Director for the DPI said. “We also know districts are having trouble staffing, bus drivers, food service workers, front desk secretaries, custodians, and all of these people are really integral to making a school run.”

But the Eau Claire Area School District has been fighting this shortage and has experienced staffing growth over the past few years.

“We’ve actually done incredibly well with staffing in the last couple of years,” Brandon Wick, Eau Claire Area School District HR Manager said. “One of the primary reasons for that has been our partnerships with local universities. We have an excellent relationship with UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls. They send student teachers our way and once they start here, they stay here.”

The district is gaining staff when shortages are exacerbated by staff retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The current stressors of COVID and the climate that it’s created in terms of teachers being really not as respected as they really need to be, and that is not necessarily new,” Swetz said. “But, I feel like with a lot of things in COVID as well, things are sort of heightened.”

Despite these challenges, Wick said he thinks the high staff levels in the district will continue.

“We’re a destination district,” Wick said. “That’s one of our big pushes and that’s what we stand behind. So, that, I don’t think, is going to go anywhere anytime soon.”

Swetz said school districts across the state are looking into creative ways to combat staffing shortages, including license stipulations. She also said although there is no easy fix for the staff shortages many school districts are facing, showing support to educators can go a long way.

