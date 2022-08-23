Evers talks $600 million annual tax cut while in Eau Claire

Evers made the stop in Eau Claire to discuss his new plan that he says will help families in Wis.
Evers made the stop in Eau Claire to discuss his new plan that he says will help families in Wis.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers stopped at the Eau Claire County Government Center Tuesday afternoon.

Evers made the stop in Eau Claire to discuss his new plan that he says will help families in Wis. Evers is proposing a $600 million annual tax cut, citing a projected $5 billion budget surplus.

Along with the tax cut, Evers’ proposal to use the surplus would repeal the minimum markup law, cap copays for insulin, expand property tax relief for veterans with disabilities and attempt to lower the cost of caregiving and childcare.

He says all these things are aimed at making living less expensive for families in Wis.

“They’ll see a difference in their tax returns as they complete their tax returns because they got more tax credits. And it depends you know, if you’re a veteran or someone else and someone else who might have multiple tax credits, that will make things less expensive,” Evers said.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they do not believe he was trying to take or assault the children.
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State...
1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
At the start of the school year, 15 Kiwibots will be on the UW-Eau Claire campus, delivering...
UW-Eau Claire gets food-delivering robots on campus

Latest News

29-year-old Bret Noltner was ordered to serve one year of jail, with five years of probation,...
Jackson County jailer who had sexual relationship with inmate sentenced
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/23/22)
Federal judge rules lawsuit can proceed against Suboxone manufacturer
According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the use...
2 people arrested in connection to Vernon County drug investigation