Evers talks $600 million annual tax cut while in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers stopped at the Eau Claire County Government Center Tuesday afternoon.

Evers made the stop in Eau Claire to discuss his new plan that he says will help families in Wis. Evers is proposing a $600 million annual tax cut, citing a projected $5 billion budget surplus.

Along with the tax cut, Evers’ proposal to use the surplus would repeal the minimum markup law, cap copays for insulin, expand property tax relief for veterans with disabilities and attempt to lower the cost of caregiving and childcare.

He says all these things are aimed at making living less expensive for families in Wis.

“They’ll see a difference in their tax returns as they complete their tax returns because they got more tax credits. And it depends you know, if you’re a veteran or someone else and someone else who might have multiple tax credits, that will make things less expensive,” Evers said.

