Jackson County jailer who had sexual relationship with inmate sentenced

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Jackson County jailer who had a sexual relationship with an inmate is sentenced.

29-year-old Bret Noltner was ordered to serve one year of jail, with five years of probation, and register as a sex offender.

Investigators say Noltner took a female inmate to a cleaning closet out of surveillance camera view several different times. The woman told investigators she was not forced to be intimate with him, but felt taken advantage of.

Noltner pleaded no contest and was found guilty of third-degree sex assault and misconduct.

According to a media release from Jackson County Sherriff’s Office, Noltner was employed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s office since Nov. of 2021. Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office stepped in to investigate, while Sheriff’s Office Command Staff opened a parallel internal investigation. Noltner was placed on administrative leave immediately. After further review, Noltner’s position with the Sheriff’s office was then terminated in Jan. of 2022.

