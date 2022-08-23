LET’S PLAY BALL: Seymour Ball Club is hosting its 2nd annual Fever Fest fundraiser

TOWN OF SEYMOUR, Wis. (WEAU) - Returning for its second year, Fever Fest aims to raise funds for the Seymour Ball Club while bringing the community together for a weekend of fun.

Held at the Seymour Ball fields, the two-day fundraiser has something for everyone. Fever Fest will run from August 26th through August 27th.

There will be a kids’ zone, cornhole tournament, live music, food, and more.

You can even catch a game of donkey ball Friday night and watch players try to play wiffle ball while, of course, riding a donkey.

All events are free except for Saturday’s concert. General admission is $16 and VIP standing room is $26.

Funds raised from Fever Fest will go toward building a new ball field and updating facilities.

For more information, click here.

