LET’S PLAY BALL: Seymour Ball Club is hosting its 2nd annual Fever Fest fundraiser

Fever Fest returns to the Seymour Ball Fields(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF SEYMOUR, Wis. (WEAU) - Returning for its second year, Fever Fest aims to raise funds for the Seymour Ball Club while bringing the community together for a weekend of fun.

Held at the Seymour Ball fields, the two-day fundraiser has something for everyone. Fever Fest will run from August 26th through August 27th.

There will be a kids’ zone, cornhole tournament, live music, food, and more.

You can even catch a game of donkey ball Friday night and watch players try to play wiffle ball while, of course, riding a donkey.

All events are free except for Saturday’s concert. General admission is $16 and VIP standing room is $26.

Funds raised from Fever Fest will go toward building a new ball field and updating facilities.

For more information, click here.

