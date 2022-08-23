MEAGAN WELLS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Meagan Wells is the ideal person for the Sunshine Award, so much so that it could be called the Wells Award. The effort she puts in with her team, family, and everyone she meets always goes above and beyond. There are not enough good things to say about Meagan. Everything she does, from coaching her kids, to working 50+ hours a week, she puts everything into it.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they do not believe he was trying to take or assault the children.
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State...
1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that as of Aug. 19, there were 53 confirmed...
First case of monkeypox in Dunn County confirmed

Latest News

The Colfax FFA and alumni groups are holding the Colfax Tractor Fest
Colfax Tractor Fest
Livestrong at the YMCA is a 12-week program for cancer survivors
Livestrong at the YMCA program
Cowboy Outdoor Theater
Cowboy Outdoor Theater (8/22/22)
Ben Stillwater, Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids will perform August 26
Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater