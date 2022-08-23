More officers needed: Chippewa Falls Police Dept. looking to hire

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -From dispatchers to police officers, many law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the country are in need of more staff.

That’s something one area police chief said has gotten harder over the years.

To become a police officer, you have to pass multiple tests from a physical to a background check. You also have to complete a certain number of college credits.

Though it’s not a job for everyone, the Chippewa Falls Police Chief said it is very meaningful.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department currently has more than 20 officers serving the community. It’s looking to add one more.

Around 2012, Chief Matt Kelm said the department saw more than 100 applicants for an open position.

The last time the department was hiring that application number was down to five.

In addition to this position, the department hopes it’ll soon have another opening if a potential citywide referendum passes.

For those looking to become an officer, Chief Kelm said his career has been exactly what he hoped for when he got his start.

“You’re helping people,” Kelm said. “You’re doing something that’s going to make a difference in your community and in people’s lives, so it’s a very meaningful job, and that’s what I wanted when I went into this profession. I wanted to do something that had meaning, something that I could work with a group of individuals that were like myself.”

Applications for the current open position are due Sept. 7.

If the city’s referendum passes in November, Kelm said that would also help the department become more competitive in terms of pay and help with retaining current staff.

