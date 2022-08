EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like Royal Buffet to have a Sunshine Award. Every time we go in there, they treat us like family. All the employees are very nice, plus, the food is outrageously delicious! The place is always spotless, and they are always willing to help if you need it.

Skylar Barr and Jan Hornewer

