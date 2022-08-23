Vote YES! Eau Claire campaign launches

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -On Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, the Vote YES! Eau Claire campaign officially launched ahead of the non-binding referendum question that voters will see on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

According to a media release from Vote YES! Eau Claire, the campaign is chaired by Matthew Lehner, a local leader and activist and President of UW-Eau Claire College Democrats. The referendum question asks whether voters believe the State of Wisconsin should fully legalize cannabis for everyone 21 years of age or older, and to be regulated and taxed similar to alcohol. The question will be presented in “yes” or “no” form.

“I look forward to promoting the facts and the evidence to our community as to why we should vote yes on this referendum, and why our state legislature must legalize Marijuana in the State of Wisconsin,” Matthew Lehner said.

To learn more about the Vote YES! Eau Claire campaign, visit ecvoteyes.com, or email ecvoteyes@gmail.com

