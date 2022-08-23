World Dairy Expo Contest introduces two new favorites: cheese curds and cheese snacks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Let’s cheddar some light on this: This year’s World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest is featuring two new favorites to be judged - cheese curds and cheese snacks.

The Expo says they are expecting over 1,550 entries from more than 28 states.

The judging will take place over three days in August. The judging will occur at Madison College.

The Dairy Expo runs from Oct. 2 through the 7, and will be located at the Alliant Energy Center.

Tickets can be purchased using their digital ticket platform. Tickets will be required through the entirety of the event.

Admission will cost $15 daily for those 12 years and older, and $40 for the season.

