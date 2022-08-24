1 person dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Eau Claire Tuesday

A 93-year-old man died after the crash Tuesday morning on Eau Claire’s south side.(Dazia Cummings)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Eau Claire Tuesday morning.

The Eau Claire Police Department said 93-year-old Jonathon Schaller died at a hospital following a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Tuesday at 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Fairfax Street and Damon Street on Eau Claire’s south side.

According to a release, first responders performed CPR on Schaller before he was taken to a hospital, where he died. The Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperative with investigators. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police Department are investigating the crash.

