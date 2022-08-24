20-year-old woman reported missing in Buffalo County

The woman is considered endangered and may be trying to go to Los Angeles.
Shawna Wenger was reported missing and hasn't been seen since Aug. 22, 2022.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BUFFALO CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 20-year-old woman is reported missing from Buffalo County.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said Shawna Wenger of Buffalo City has been missing since 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 and was reported missing on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Wenger has missed a medical appointment and has not taken medication for mental illness and is considered endangered. Wenger has a history of hitchhiking and riding trains as a means of transportation and may be trying to get to Los Angeles. She was last seen walking south along Highway 35 near Fountain City at 6 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-685-4433.

