20-year-old woman reported missing in Buffalo County

BUFFALO CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 20-year-old woman is reported missing from Buffalo County.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said Shawna Wenger of Buffalo City has been missing since 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 and was reported missing on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Wenger has missed a medical appointment and has not taken medication for mental illness and is considered endangered. Wenger has a history of hitchhiking and riding trains as a means of transportation and may be trying to get to Los Angeles. She was last seen walking south along Highway 35 near Fountain City at 6 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-685-4433.

