2nd homicide charge filed against Superior police officer after deadly drunk driving crash

SUPERIOR, WI -- The Superior Police officer accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash is now facing a second homicide charge.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of July 15 near 52nd Ave. and Hwy 53.

Michael Evans, 23, was trying to push his vehicle which had just ran out of gas when Greg Swanson slammed into it.

Evans died at the scene, which is where Swanson’s first homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle stems from.

However, the state requested an additional count after Evans’ 2-month-old baby was taken off life support several days after the crash.

In an updated court document released Wednesday, authorities shed new light on just how bad the other two people in the vehicle were hurt.

Evans’ other 2-year-old son suffered cuts and bruising to his chest and lungs. He was in the hospital for several days.

Evans’ girlfriend and mother of the two children, Laura Ojanen, 24, also had serious neck, back, and rib pain.

She told authorities in an interview last week that her surviving son still has nightmares after the crash.

Other than filing updated documents, Wednesday’s hearing was a quick one.

Swanson won’t be back in court until Sept. 19.

In the meantime, he’s out on bail and on paid administrative leave from the police department.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.