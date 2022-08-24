4 injured in drive-by shooting near Chicago high school

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in...
The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in good condition.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say three juveniles and one adult have been shot near a high school on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Police say the victims between the ages of 15 and 18 were wounded on Wednesday afternoon outside an ice cream shop near Carl Schurz High School.

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in good condition.

Chicago Public Schools issued a statement saying a shooting occurred just before a high school’s dismissal bell, but would not confirm the school name.

The school went on a lockdown while police responded.

That lockdown has since been lifted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State...
1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County
The crash happened on August 14 in Walworth County, about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
Police say they do not believe he was trying to take or assault the children.
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
29-year-old Bret Noltner was ordered to serve one year of jail, with five years of probation,...
Jackson County jailer who had sexual relationship with inmate sentenced
At the start of the school year, 15 Kiwibots will be on the UW-Eau Claire campus, delivering...
UW-Eau Claire gets food-delivering robots on campus

Latest News

Biden Admin Announces Student Loan Dept Plan
Biden Admin Announces Student Loan Dept Plan
FILE - During a full day of cross-examination Wednesday, the defense contended Charles Freeman...
Defense: Key government witness tried to extort R. Kelly
The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militia in eastern Syria
John Stender Released to Extended Supervision
John Stender Released to Extended Supervision
Viterbo Certificate for Nonprofit Leadership Development
Viterbo University reviving Nonprofit Leadership Development program