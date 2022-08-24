Brewers release 2023 schedule, includes games against every MLB team

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers 2023 schedule was released on Wednesday and for the first time ever, the Brewers will play games against every MLB team.

🚨The 2023 schedule has arrived🚨



Check out next year’s matchups and plan a trip to the ballpark: https://t.co/ZP3BKiY8cO pic.twitter.com/4H0khaMbh3 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 24, 2022

The Brewers will open their schedule on the road in Chicago for the second straight season, playing a three game series starting on March 30 with the Cubs. They will end their season with six straight home games against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cubs.

In between the those two stretches, the Brewers and the rest of the league will play every team at least once for the first time ever. The MLB announced the change as part of the lockout agreement in March. Currently, every team plays each divisional opponent 19 times in a season.

“This new format creates more common opponents, both in the division and among your league opponents, so that typically when you’re competing for the wild card, there’s a much higher percentage of common opponents across divisions,” said Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer. “And we think that equity is good for the competition on the field.”

The season is scheduled to end on October 1.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.