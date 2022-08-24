CFAUSD superintendent optimistic about upcoming school year

"I think there's going to be a period of time where it's going to be about catch-up."
"I think there's going to be a period of time where it's going to be about catch-up."(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “I’ve never been more optimistic in my career as an administrator that I am right now.”

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent Jeff Holmes is entering his 15th year as a school administrator. He took over at Chippewa Falls two years ago as the COVID-19 pandemic began to drastically impact the course of education for students, parents and teachers. Now entering year three as leader of Cardinal Nation, Holmes says the focus of educators is to get students at all levels back to pre-pandemic standards.

“I think there’s going to be a period of time where it’s going to be about catch-up. That it’s going to be about bringing kids back up to the levels that they are capable of. The last two years put a tremendous amount of strain on kids, it put a huge amount of strain on teachers, the focus wasn’t always necessarily on learning,” explains Jeff Holmes.

Holmes has high praise for staff throughout the district in being diligent during the pandemic in creating a school curriculum that fit the needs of students and their families.

“We’ve been in education long enough to know that a universal curriculum is not necessarily in the best interest of our kids. What I do enjoy about Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is our staff is very good about recognizing what needs to be done for all students,” says Holmes.

What’s good for students is a return to normalcy which Holmes witnessed firsthand last week when he attended the Chi Hi football team’s season-opening win over Holmen.

“The enthusiasm that I saw in those players and not just the parents but looking up into the stands and seeing the number of parents that had followed the team to that game, you could tell that people are ready to get back to that sense of normalcy.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State...
1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County
The crash happened on August 14 in Walworth County, about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
Police say they do not believe he was trying to take or assault the children.
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
29-year-old Bret Noltner was ordered to serve one year of jail, with five years of probation,...
Jackson County jailer who had sexual relationship with inmate sentenced
At the start of the school year, 15 Kiwibots will be on the UW-Eau Claire campus, delivering...
UW-Eau Claire gets food-delivering robots on campus

Latest News

A 93-year-old man died after the crash Tuesday morning on Eau Claire’s south side.
1 person dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Eau Claire Tuesday
Shawna Wenger was reported missing and hasn't been seen since Aug. 22, 2022.
LOCATED: 20-year-old woman reported missing in Buffalo County is found safe
The food truck is serving up Caribbean style food in the Chippewa Valley
Island Vibes food truck is giving the Chippewa Valley a taste of the Caribbean
Island Vibes
Island Vibes - 8/24/2022