Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival returns this weekend

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The second annual Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival returns this weekend.

10 local jazz bands and 15 local artists will have the opportunity to showcase their talents this Saturday at the Brewing Projekt. Some performers headlining the event are Weapons of Brass Destruction and Sweater People.

Organizers say this is a one stop shop for local jazz and artists.

Joe Lustek, Organizer, says in part quote, “It’s a great way to get all the artists in one place where they can, you know, show their talents to the community as well as the jazz musicians as well.”

The two-stage set up will allow bands to play all day from around noon until 8:00 p.m. Food trucks will also be on site during the event.

There is no cost to attend. Additional information can be found on the l’Eau Claire Jazz Society website and the Visit Eau Claire website.

