DNR announces hunting season changes, new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting

(Wisconsin DNR)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced changes to the 2022 hunting season, including new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting.

Those who are hunting can do so in open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay and Big Green Lake. The only requirement is that they must be a minimum distance of 500 feet from the shore.

Along with those changes comes the extension of the 2022-23 squirrel season. Instead of closing on the last day of January, the season will now go to Feb. 28.

Archery and Crossbow deer season opens Sept. 17 and run through Jan. 8.

In metro sub-units, this season is extended through Jan. 31.

Many counties will be offering the antlerless-only holiday hunt between the Christmas and New Year holidays, the DNR says. Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available to purchase in select counties.

The DNR also announced their 2022 combine Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet is now available online. It will soon also be available at license agents and open service centers around the state.

The combined regulations pamphlets let hunters know of season date, shooting hours, and regulations. The Wisconsin Trapping Regulations is also available online.

The 2022 deer season is as follows, according to the DNR.:

· Gun Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities: Oct. 1-9

· Youth Deer Hunt: Oct. 8-9

· Gun Deer Hunt: Nov. 19-27

· Muzzleloader: Nov. 28-Dec. 7

· Statewide Antlerless Hunt: Dec. 8-11

· Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt: Dec. 24-Jan. 1, 2023

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State...
1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County
The crash happened on August 14 in Walworth County, about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
Police say they do not believe he was trying to take or assault the children.
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
29-year-old Bret Noltner was ordered to serve one year of jail, with five years of probation,...
Jackson County jailer who had sexual relationship with inmate sentenced
At the start of the school year, 15 Kiwibots will be on the UW-Eau Claire campus, delivering...
UW-Eau Claire gets food-delivering robots on campus

Latest News

A federal judge has rejected a motion by the Milwaukee Police Department that sought to dismiss...
Judge rejects dismissal of case tied to 2016 Milwaukee riots
The uncle of a Black man a police officer shot in Kenosha in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit...
Blake’s uncle files lawsuit over Kenosha protest arrest
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers release 2023 schedule, includes games against every MLB team
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/24/22)