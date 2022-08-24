ECASD back-to-school staff kickoff

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With school starting back up again in just a week, students aren’t the only ones getting ready.

All 1,400 staff members for the Eau Claire Area School District, including 200 new members, gathered at Memorial High School for a back-to-school kickoff.

Led by ECASD Superintendent, Mike Johnson, the gathering had games and events for staff to bond over. It was the first time in nearly five years all School District staff members were able to gather as a large group.

“And I think people appreciated being outside and being able to get together with others that they haven’t seen in quite some time over the summer. And also to be able to take a walk to play club, to play volleyball, to focus on their physical and mental wellness in order to have a great school year,” Johnson said.

School officially begins for the Eau Claire Area School District next week Thursday, Sept. 1.

