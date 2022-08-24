EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With back-to-school in full swing, Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for those busy nights.

GROUND BEEF AND POTATOES SKILLET

INGREDIENTS

3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil divided

1 lb 90% lean ground beef

2 tsp ground cumin

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground pepper

3 medium Yukon Gold potatoes diced into ½-inch cubes

1 medium yellow onion chopped

1 yellow bell pepper diced into ½-inch pieces

1 poblano pepper diced into ½-inch pieces

2 cloves garlic minced

1 bunch lacinato kale stemmed and roughly chopped

2 plum tomatoes cored and diced into ½-pieces

1 scallion thinly sliced crosswise

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef, cumin, salt and pepper; cook, stirring often to break up the meat. Continue for about 6 minutes or until evenly browned. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beef to a paper-towel-lined plate; do not wipe out the pan. Add 1 tablespoon oil to the drippings in the pan. Add potatoes; cook, stirring occasionally. Continue for about 20 minutes or until potatoes begin to caramelize and become tender. Transfer the potatoes to the plate with the beef.

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell and poblano peppers, and cook about 6 minutes or until tender while stirring occasionally. Add garlic and continue cooking and frequently stirring for 1 minute or until aromatic. Add kale and tomatoes. Continue cooking about 3 minutes or until the kale is wilted and the tomatoes are heated through. Stir in the beef and potatoes. Sprinkle with scallions if desired.

Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.