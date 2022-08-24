Ground Beef and Potatoes Skillet

The Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association shares a recipe
The Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association shares a recipe(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With back-to-school in full swing, Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for those busy nights.

GROUND BEEF AND POTATOES SKILLET

INGREDIENTS

3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil divided

1 lb 90% lean ground beef

2 tsp ground cumin

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground pepper

3 medium Yukon Gold potatoes diced into ½-inch cubes

1 medium yellow onion chopped

1 yellow bell pepper diced into ½-inch pieces

1 poblano pepper diced into ½-inch pieces

2 cloves garlic minced

1 bunch lacinato kale stemmed and roughly chopped

2 plum tomatoes cored and diced into ½-pieces

1 scallion thinly sliced crosswise

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef, cumin, salt and pepper; cook, stirring often to break up the meat. Continue for about 6 minutes or until evenly browned. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beef to a paper-towel-lined plate; do not wipe out the pan. Add 1 tablespoon oil to the drippings in the pan. Add potatoes; cook, stirring occasionally. Continue for about 20 minutes or until potatoes begin to caramelize and become tender. Transfer the potatoes to the plate with the beef.

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell and poblano peppers, and cook about 6 minutes or until tender while stirring occasionally. Add garlic and continue cooking and frequently stirring for 1 minute or until aromatic. Add kale and tomatoes. Continue cooking about 3 minutes or until the kale is wilted and the tomatoes are heated through. Stir in the beef and potatoes. Sprinkle with scallions if desired.

Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State...
1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County
The crash happened on August 14 in Walworth County, about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
Police say they do not believe he was trying to take or assault the children.
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
29-year-old Bret Noltner was ordered to serve one year of jail, with five years of probation,...
Jackson County jailer who had sexual relationship with inmate sentenced
At the start of the school year, 15 Kiwibots will be on the UW-Eau Claire campus, delivering...
UW-Eau Claire gets food-delivering robots on campus

Latest News

NEAL WALDHART
CHRISTAL DUTNEY
ROYAL BUFFET
AMANDA ROTH