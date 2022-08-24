Inmates launch lawsuit to get lawyers within 2 weeks

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A group of jail inmates waiting for public defenders to represent them has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to force the state to assign attorneys to indigent defendants within two weeks. According to the lawsuit, the inmates have been waiting for weeks or months for representation. The group filed its lawsuit Tuesday in Brown County. The filing asks a judge to denote the lawsuit as a class action and to issue an order requiring the state Public Defender Board to assign attorneys to cases within two weeks of an initial appearance.

