Island Vibes food truck is giving the Chippewa Valley a taste of the Caribbean

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - August is National Black Business Month, which aims to highlight black-owned businesses in communities across the country.

In the Chippewa Valley, Damian Duncan owns Island Vibes food truck and he’s taking people to the Caribbean through food.

“That was my idea when I started the business, to bring a taste of the Caribbean to the community,” Duncan said.

Duncan moved from Jamaica to Eau Claire in the early 2000′s. He wanted to bring a little piece of his culture to the Chippewa Valley, so he opened Island Vibes in 2019.

His Caribbean food truck serves up jerk-style eats that are sure to give your taste buds that “island vibe”.

“Jerk is the main part of the Caribbean cuisine,” Duncan said. “When people hear the word jerk the first thing they think about is spice, spicy. But in the Caribbean, we like spice but is not the main part of the recipe, it’s all about natural herbs, like blending a combination of different herbs and flavors and stuff and slow smoking.”

Since opening, Duncan says he’s been able to meet more people in the community who share similar backgrounds.

“I didn’t even realize there were a few more Jamaicans that live in the community until I have my business,” Duncan said.

Duncan adds it’s a great feeling to be able to share authentic food from his culture in the place he now calls home.

“Now people travel to the Caribbean, they come back and say, hey, you know, your food is just like what I had back in your country, you know, keep up the good work,” Duncan said. “So that’s a great feeling.”

If you’re thinking about giving Island Vibes a try, you have until September before Duncan closes up shop for the summer.

