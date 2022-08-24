Passenger in girl scout hit and run released

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The passenger in Colten Treu’s truck when he hit and killed three girl scouts and a parent in Nov. 2018 has been released.

John Stender was sentenced last Sept. to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

The Department of Corrections website shows he served part of his time in the Dodge Correctional Institute before being moved to a supervised living facility. In a letter to Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson, the Deputy Warden of the Chippewa Valley Correction Treatment Facility says Stender completed the Wisconsin Substance Abuse Program and asked that he spend the rest of his sentence on extended supervision. Judge Isaacson signed off on it Monday and Stender was released Wednesday.

Stender was convicted of harboring or aiding a felon and intentionally abusing a hazardous substance after pleading no contest in April of last year.

Treu and Stender were huffing a can of air duster before losing control of their vehicle, crashing into the four victims. Stender told authorities that he grabbed the steering wheel to avoid going into the ditch. The two men then left the scene.

Treu is currently serving a 54-year prison sentence.

