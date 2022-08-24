Passenger in girl scout hit and run released

John Stender
John Stender(Courtesy: Department of Corrections)
By Lindsay Alowairdi and WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The passenger in Colten Treu’s truck when he hit and killed three girl scouts and a parent in Nov. 2018 has been released.

John Stender was sentenced last Sept. to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

The Department of Corrections website shows he served part of his time in the Dodge Correctional Institute before being moved to a supervised living facility. In a letter to Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson, the Deputy Warden of the Chippewa Valley Correction Treatment Facility says Stender completed the Wisconsin Substance Abuse Program and asked that he spend the rest of his sentence on extended supervision. Judge Isaacson signed off on it Monday and Stender was released Wednesday.

Stender was convicted of harboring or aiding a felon and intentionally abusing a hazardous substance after pleading no contest in April of last year.

Treu and Stender were huffing a can of air duster before losing control of their vehicle, crashing into the four victims. Stender told authorities that he grabbed the steering wheel to avoid going into the ditch. The two men then left the scene.

Treu is currently serving a 54-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State...
1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County
The crash happened on August 14 in Walworth County, about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
Police say they do not believe he was trying to take or assault the children.
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
29-year-old Bret Noltner was ordered to serve one year of jail, with five years of probation,...
Jackson County jailer who had sexual relationship with inmate sentenced
At the start of the school year, 15 Kiwibots will be on the UW-Eau Claire campus, delivering...
UW-Eau Claire gets food-delivering robots on campus

Latest News

All 1,400 staff members for the Eau Claire Area School District, including 200 new members,...
ECASD back-to-school staff kickoff
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/24/22)
Ground Beef And Potatoes Skillet
Ground Beef And Potatoes Skillet (8/24/22)
Superior police officer involved in fatal crash charged
2nd homicide charge filed against Superior police officer after deadly drunk driving crash