UW-Eau Claire campus reacts to Biden administration’s student loan debt plan

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - President Biden announced his student loan relief plan, which includes forgiving $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 a year and is canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants while attending college.

Staff at UW-Eau Claire said last year, that the average student loan debt for one year at the campus was just over $6,000. In four years, the average debt of UW-Eau Claire students is $21,000. With this information in mind, campus staff said President Biden’s student loan debt plan could be beneficial for students.

“I think that students here at UW-Eau Claire are going to be really excited about the fact that this is happening and I think it’s really good for students,” Nikki Andrews, Executive Director of Enrollment Management and Recruitment at UW-Eau Claire said. “Colleges are an investment and it’s not always an easy investment for families. So, I think this will be much appreciated by students and the university.”

UW-Eau Claire students seem excited about this announcement as well.

“I think it’s pretty great that, um, you know, a lot of students will get some sort of relief, $10,000 I believe,” Jose Chavez, UW-Eau Claire sophomore, said. “I think every dollar really counts. I feel like it should be a bit higher, or on the other hand, maybe tuition costs should go lower. But, I think overall, that’s a really good decision.”

But other students said they are skeptical of this plan.

“I didn’t know if it was actually going to happen or not,” David Evbayekha, UW-Eau Claire junior, said. “So, now seeing this like, kind of unfolding, it’s just one of those things of, okay, let’s see what the details are because there’s usually some type of loopholes that get left out. But overall, this is pretty exciting to hear.”

It’s not clear what this plan will look like, but the UW-Eau Claire staff said they are ready to help.

“I’m not sure what the details are going to be,” Andrews said. “The process, I just found out about it today, for the most part, at least the details as everybody else did. But, I can tell you that we’re going to be here to help students. So, you know, we’re excited for people to contact us. Let us know if you need some help.”

Campus staff said they will also be reaching out to students they believe qualify for this program. You can contact the campus staff with additional questions at blugoldcentral@uwec.edu.

