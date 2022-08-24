Viterbo University reviving Nonprofit Leadership Development program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Viterbo University is bringing back a program focused on building up Coulee Region nonprofits.

The Certificate for Nonprofit Leadership Development (CNLD) was first offered at Viterbo in 2011, but it slowly faded away over the last few years.

Center for Professional Learning Director Nicole Van Ert says the university will once again be hosting the program this academic year with the help of the La Crosse Community Foundation (LCF).

“It seemed like a really great fit, we wanted to incorporate a few new key features, including a mentoring piece and a project piece for the participants,” Van Ert added.

The program consists of nine workshops lead by nonprofit community experts and members of the Viterbo faculty.

Some of the subject areas include legal issues, leadership, financial management, and fundraising.

For LCF Program Director Katie Berkedal, earning the certificate helped build the foundation for her work in the nonprofit sector.

“In 2014, I was a stay-at-home mom, and I decided on a whim that I wanted to be a grant writer and I joined a nonprofit board for the first time,” Berkedal recalled. “I heard about this program at Viterbo, so I signed up, and it really helped launch my confidence into this career.”

While experienced nonprofit workers are welcome to attend, the workshops are primarily for newer staff members wishing to gain a better understanding of the ins and outs of nonprofits.

“What we’re covering in this course is sort of the un-fun parts of working in nonprofit, nobody joins a nonprofit because they are obsessed with financials, or they love the legal and HR aspect,” Berkedal detailed. “We wanted to make sure that we were bringing this information to the community in an affordable, accessible way that is tailored to a local audience.”

If the first year of the revamped program is a success, Van Ert hopes to continue it for years to come.

“Our mission is to prepare ethical leaders, which is really steeped in servant leadership principles, and this program is a good extension of our educational programs,” Van Ert said.

Up to 25 individuals will be able to participate in the workshops, which will last from September through May.

