Boyd home damaged in fire Wednesday

No one was hurt, as all of the residents of the home were able to safely evacuate.
A home on East Patten Street in Boyd was damaged by a fire on Aug. 24, 2022.
A home on East Patten Street in Boyd was damaged by a fire on Aug. 24, 2022.(Stanley Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is damaged after a fire Wednesday morning in the Village of Boyd.

The Stanley Police Department said in a release that no one was hurt, as all of the residents of the home were able to safely evacuate.

According to a release, emergency services were first called to the fire at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of East Patten Street. The home and garage had extensive damage due to the fire.

The Stanley Police Department said Boyd, Stanley and Cadott fire departments all responded to the fire, and credited Boyd Ambulance and Boyd Public Works for assistance.

