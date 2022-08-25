Boyd home damaged in fire Wednesday

BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is damaged after a fire Wednesday morning in the Village of Boyd.

The Stanley Police Department said in a release that no one was hurt, as all of the residents of the home were able to safely evacuate.

According to a release, emergency services were first called to the fire at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of East Patten Street. The home and garage had extensive damage due to the fire.

The Stanley Police Department said Boyd, Stanley and Cadott fire departments all responded to the fire, and credited Boyd Ambulance and Boyd Public Works for assistance.

