Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets contain dairy allergen due to supplier error

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the ...
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the recipe.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with dairy allergies should avoid certain Chick-fil-A products for the moment.

The fast-food giant says some of its grilled nuggets and grilled filets contain a dairy allergen.

Officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the Chick-fil-A recipe.

This mistake is affecting locations nationwide.

The dairy item may not matter to most customers, but it poses a threat to people with related allergies.

Chick-fil-A says it is taking actions toward preventing a mistake like this from happening again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Stender
Passenger in girl scout hit and run released
DNR announces hunting season changes, new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting
A 93-year-old man died after the crash Tuesday morning on Eau Claire’s south side.
1 person dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Eau Claire Tuesday
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Superior police officer involved in fatal crash charged
2nd homicide charge filed against Superior police officer after deadly drunk driving crash

Latest News

Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary
Aug. 24 marked both 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six...
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
"We're excited to our students achieve both in the classroom and their activities and their...
Menomonie School District with ambitious work plan for upcoming 2022-23 school year
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/25/22)
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Justice Dept. provides judge with redacted Trump affidavit