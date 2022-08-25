City of La Crosse new testing regime for PFAS chemicals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of La Crosse is announcing they can begin testing for PFAS chemicals in the water supply.

This comes after Wis. recently published new rules for municipal water testing for the chemicals known as PFAS.

According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, with the new guidelines, the City of La Crosse Water Department can test for PFAS using methods established by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The City of La Crosse is developing a new testing regime and says as soon as testing is complete under the new state requirements, the results will be provided to La Crosse water customers.

The full media release from the City of La Crosse is available here.

Additional information can be found on the City of La Crosse website. Questions about PFAS can be directed to the City of La Crosse Water Department at 608-789-7536.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.