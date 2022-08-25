Hope Gospel Mission Renewal Center for Men expanding

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A shelter in the Chippewa Valley is looking for donations to help expand its housing for men facing difficult situations in life.

The Hope Gospel Renewal Center for Men is expanding its building and short stay program.

Brett Geboy with Hope Gospel says the need for safe housing in the area is on the rise. He says the short stay program helps provide a stable environment for people working towards obtaining safe housing, stable employment, and a workable budget.

This expansion will double the number of beds, as well as enlarge the bathroom, living room, and laundry areas.

“This is something we see a need in the community to help those that are struggling. And we can’t do what we do without help and support for the community. So we are asking those that have a heart, or passion to help people to support us in this effort,” Geboy said.

Hope Gospel is hoping to have the expansion finished in time for the winter months. The expansion is expected to cost the shelter $380,000. A donor has agreed to match up to $75,000 in donations.

To learn more about this expansion project call Hope Gospel Mission (715)552-5566 ext. 1311 or visit the Hope Gospel Mission website.

