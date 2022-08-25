Mayo Clinic Health System supporting WAFER Food Pantry’s new facility

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - WAFER Food Pantry is preparing to move to the north side of La Crosse, and Mayo Clinic Health System is assisting in those efforts.

Since 2002, WAFER has been serving La Crosse County from its location on Causeway Boulevard, but 20 years of wear and tear lead the organization to look for a new place to call home.

The food pantry officially purchased the old Gordy’s Market building at the corner of George and Gillette streets earlier this year, and a renovation project is underway to make it the new WAFER headquarters.

Board member Madalene Buelow says the location will help WAFER better serve the community, while also improving its own operation.

“It’s going to provide new spaces for new things, new programs that we can offer, we will have a nutrition education program that will have a nice, new space,” Buelow explained. “The older part of the grocery store will be the food pantry and our warehouse, which is huge, we are so excited to have a warehouse, and we’re so excited to actually have a garage for our two vehicles.”

It’s a substantial project for WAFER to undertake, but the nonprofit is being supported by various community partners.

One of those partners is Mayo Clinic Health System, which donated $50,000 to WAFER on Thursday, the largest gift the health care provider has ever given to the food pantry.

“Food insecurity is a real problem in our nation, and right here in La Crosse,” Mayo Clinic Regional Vice President Paul Mueller said. “We want to support WAFER to address food insecurity in our communities.”

Buelow hopes the money will help make WAFER’s new facility a gem on the north side of La Crosse.

“The north side neighborhood is really excited about not having an empty building on that corner,” Buelow expressed. “People are happy to see that something vital, and something new, and something stable is going to be in that building.”

The multi-million dollar project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

WAFER served approximately 30,000 people in 2021, and on average serves 1,300 La Crosse County families each month.

