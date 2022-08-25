McDonell Area Catholic School District kicks off their 141st year

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -McDonell Area Catholic School District in Chippewa Falls is kicking off its 141st year with a Family Fun Night.

The event allows families to tour the schools, meet the teachers, and drop off school supplies. Family Fun Night was hosted at the McDonell Central Catholic High School with fair food and games.

School officials say it aims to bring community members together for a night of family fun.

“That’s what we’re here for. We’re here for these students to meet them where they’re at, to bring out the best in them, to help them grow into the people that God meant for them to become. And yeah, what a joy to be able to witness that in young people. It’s a lot of fun,” Molly Bushman, President of McDonell Area Catholic Schools, said.

The first day of school for the MACS is on Monday.

