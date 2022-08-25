Menomonie School District with ambitious work plan for upcoming 2022-23 school year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie School District was one of the few that were able to stay open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but the last two years weren’t without challenges. WEAU’s Bob Gallaher sat down with Menomonie’s District Administrator who shared the outlook for Mustangs nation this year.

“I would say that Menomonie has always had a great appreciation for public education.”

Entering his 9th year as District Administrator for the School District of Menomonie, Joe Zydowsky says there’s plenty of excitement as the Mustangs’ community looks to put what he calls the “traumatic” times during the pandemic behind them.

“The level of anxiety is definitely lowered. At this time last year, everyone was worried about the Delta wave, everyone was concerned about keeping schools open and this year the attitude is different. This year, people are excited to get back together, excited to get the students here and really excited to establishing and building on those relationships,” explains Zydowsky.

Zydowsky says the district is committed to preparing all students to become lifelong learners, caring individuals and responsible citizens.

“There are five key pillars in our strategic plan going from the student learning experience to working with our wonderful staff, also our facilities and connecting with our community,” says Zydowsky. “And we do have some building projects going on, we are installing a solar array at Menomonie Middle School, we are re-doing the sports complex outside at Menomonie High School but the key focus for us really is in the classroom.”

Now in the fourth year of that strategic plan, Zydowsky says the district has an ambitious work plan for all students at all levels.

“My goal for the school district is by the time we are done this year, every single student, 100 percent of our kids will have at least one adult in our district that they feel they can trust and go to for questions and concerns and any problems that they might have. But beyond that we’re excited to have our students achieve both in the classroom and their activities and their athletics and we think it’s going to be a great year in Menomonie,” adds Zydowsky.

The first day of classes for Menomonie schools is September 1st.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.