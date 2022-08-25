WAGNER TAILS: Tulip and Rudy

DUNN AND MONROE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - The meaning of tulips is perfect love, and this Tulip is looking for a family to share her love with. She just turned one, and she’s lived her entire life at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie.

Tulip loves to be held, and she’s obsessed with laser tag. Tulip gets along great with other cats, but she prefers not to be around dogs. Although caretakers at Moses Ark thinks she might tolerate a dog who doesn’t bother her.

This little flower is described as easy going and friendly. Tulip is sure to bring happiness as she blooms in her new home. Click HERE to contact Moses Ark.

--

A laid back dog is looking for a home he can “chill out” in. Rudy is available for adoption through Last Paw Rescue. He’s living in a foster home in Monroe County after being rescued from a hoarding situation in the southern part of the U.S.

This three-year-old gets along with other dogs, but he’s looking for a home with men only - no women or children. Give Rudy a place to relax and some treats, and he’ll be right at home.

Click HERE for the adoption application. You can also email.

