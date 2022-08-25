WI Sports Show Fall Edition slated for Aug 26th-28th in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Sports Show Fall Edition is slated for August 26th through the 28th at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire.

From RVs to ice houses to hunting supplies, if you’re into the great outdoors you just might find something that catches your eye.

Over 100 vendors will be set up offering a look at seasonal outdoor needs.

There will be tree stands, clothing, fishing items, and more.

Lisa Gill with the WI Sports Show says there’s something for everyone. From kids to adults, she says you definitely won’t be bored.

A petting zoo will be set up, as well as a trout pond for some indoor fishing.

Gill says the sports show is a great way to see new products that are coming out while having fun with the family.

“My favorite part about the sports show is learning about all of the new products that are out there because they will tend to come to shows like ours first before you see them in retail stores so they can test them out and see how well they are received by the general public,” Gill said. “So we have lots of new and fun things that people just can’t find in the stores right now.”

The WI Sports Show Fall Edition kicks off Friday at 3 pm and runs until 8 pm. Admission for Friday only is $7.

Saturday, doors are open from 10 am until 6 pm. On Sunday you can enjoy the sports show from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission for both days is $10.

Kids 11 and under are free all weekend.

The spring edition of the WI Sports Show kicks off in March 2023.

