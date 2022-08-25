Wis. DNR investigating fish kill in Ellsworth

Wis. DNR says DNR staff have found “over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead forage fish species” in Isabelle Creek thus far.(WSAW)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a fish kill in Pierce County.

According to a media release from Wis. DNR, DNR staff found dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, Wis. Wis. DNR says DNR staff have found “over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead forage fish species” in Isabelle Creek thus far.

Wis. DNR says in their media release the incident is under investigation. Wis. DNR expects to share additional information as it becomes available.

The full media release from Wis. DNR is available here.

