Wisconsin attorney general joined by leaders to call for release of opioid settlement funds that is being held by joint finance committee

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The state of Wisconsin is set to receive funds from an opioid settlement that involved a lawsuit from multiple states against some pharmaceutical companies.

Companies like Perdue Pharma, who are now bankrupt as a result of the settlement, were sued for billions of dollars for damages brought on by the opioid epidemic.

The state has already received $6,000,000 of the $31,000,000 in settlement funds, however the money is being held pending approval from lawmakers in Madison.

“We are calling on the Joint Finance Committee to act to make sure that dollars can get approved for expenditure and that they can get to communities across Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. He joined the Eau Claire District Attorney Peter Rindal and Department of Health Services Director of Opioid Initiatives Paul Krupski to address the hold up. “Rather than approving that plan, the Joint Finance Committee on the last day that it could raised an anonymous objection.”

Republican State Senator Kathleen Bernier of Chippewa Falls is one of the members of the committee.

“I think the assumption that we’re not in favor of that would not be a fair assumption,” said State Sen. Bernier.

She is part of the committee overseeing the funds, that is also majority Republican, do prioritize having the funds used as soon as possible. “We have an open border, for crying out loud. We have all kinds of drugs flowing over the border and now it looks like candy.”

DA Peter Rindal gave a break down of the statistics as it relates to Eau Claire County.

“Opioid deaths more than doubled between 2014 and 2020, and law enforcement reports increasing heroin and especially fentanyl use within the area, especially in recent years.”

Sen. Bernier says what’s being proposed isn’t targeting the issue of opioid use and prevention.

“DHS went ahead and proposed some recommendations and they are only recommendations... And it was just really far reaching... I don’t even know how impactful it would be because there would be a whole lot of money going for too many, too many provisions,” said. Sen. Bernier.

“The Joint Finance Committee has not provided much information about what the holdup is,” said AG Kaul. “They just objected and blocked it without moving forward. If they are going to object, we need to hear what those objections are.”

“It’s not that urgent. It’s not necessarily a reason to call a press conference with hair on fire,” Sen. Bernier said of AG Kaul.

Opioid Initiatives Director Paul Krupski said the department of health services submitted its proposals for the money in late July.

Sen. Bernier says she hopes some of the settlement money would be invested in drug courts, a measure she believes could help with the opioid crisis.

The state’s chunk of settlement funds will be released as soon as the joint financial committee votes to approve the use of funds, and there is no deadline to make it happen in sight.

