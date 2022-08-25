Wisconsin DNR urges hunters to avoid ash trees when placing deer stands

Ash tree
Ash tree(WGEM)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has asked hunters to avoid placing deer stands in ash trees.

How to identify an ash tree
How to identify an ash tree(Michigan State University)

The reason is that many ash trees are dead due to emerald ash borer. The emerald ash borer is a destructive wood-boring beetle.

“Dead and dying ash trees are structurally weaker than healthy trees, so they are not safe places to put deer stands,” said Bill McNee, DNR Forest Health Specialist. “In many cases, it can be hard to tell if a tree has been infested by emerald ash borer, so hunters should place deer stands in other types of trees instead.”

Tree stand accidents are the leading cause of serious injury to deer hunters. Research shows one in four bowhunters have experienced a fall or near-fall from an elevated stand. Trees infested with emerald ash borer may unexpectedly snap or drop large branches. Hunters should also be cautious around ash trees when on the ground, especially in windy conditions.

