3rd annual Wisconsin Sport Show Fall Edition

There are over 100 venders set up with all your outdoor adventure needs including ice shacks,...
There are over 100 venders set up with all your outdoor adventure needs including ice shacks, tree stands, clothing, fishing rods and reels, and more.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Fall Sport Show is underway at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center.

There are over 100 venders set up with all your outdoor adventure needs including ice shacks, tree stands, clothing, fishing rods and reels, and more. This is the third year of the Fall Show, offering over $6,000 in door prizes and free parking all weekend. There is also a petting zoo with goats and a trout pond for indoor fishing.

Lisa Gill with the Sport Show says there’s something for everyone.

“This show is geared towards everyone who lives in Wisconsin. We all love the great outdoors. So it’s for people who like hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, or just putting on some camouflage and being warm in the winter,” Lisa Gill, WI Sports Show Promoter, said.

The Sport Show is going until 8:00 p.m. Friday night, and this weekend from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The cost is $10 at the door. Children younger than 11 get in free. Sunday is “Senior Sunday” where anyone older than 63 can get in for $5.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR announces hunting season changes, new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
Eau Claire Police said the speed of the suspect’s vehicle on I-94 topped 100mph.
1 person arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after high-speed chase Thursday
Wis. DNR says DNR staff have found “over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead forage fish...
Wis. DNR investigating fish kill in Ellsworth
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
Scammers spoof credit card sale at Marshfield business to steal $28K worth of furniture

Latest News

La Crosse Referendum Discussions Continue
La Crosse Referendum Discussions Continue
3rd Annual WI Sports Show Fall Edition
3rd Annual WI Sports Show Fall Edition
Bat Sightings
Health Department advises residents to keep an eye out for bats in the home
Increase Bat Sightings Raise Health Concerns
Increase Bat Sightings Raise Health Concerns
https://www.lacrosseschools.org/referendum/information/#referendumfaq
School District of La Crosse continuing referendum discussions