5 people shot in Wisconsin city, 3 taken to hospital

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.

