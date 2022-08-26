5 people shot in Wisconsin city, 3 taken to hospital

Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in south of Milwaukee....
Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

