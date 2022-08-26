Defense motions denied in fatal parade attack in Wisconsin

A judge on Friday refused to dismiss the case against a man accused of killing six people and...
A judge on Friday refused to dismiss the case against a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in southern Wisconsin last year.(Mark Hoffman | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A judge on Friday refused to dismiss the case against a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in southern Wisconsin last year. Public defenders sought to have the case against Darrell Brooks Jr. dismissed in Waukesha County Circuit Court based a July search of the defendant’s jail cell. His attorneys say the warrant for the search was deficient and that the action violated Brooks’ attorney-client privilege. Judge Jennifer Dorow also rejected a motion to suppress some statements Brooks made to investigators after defense attorneys argued that Brooks continued to be questioned after stating he wished to invoke his right to remain silent.

