FORE: The 2nd Annual Kasper Classic is raising money to make kids’ dreams come true

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over 100 golfers tee’d up Friday morning for the 2nd Annual Kasper Classic at Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire.

The fundraiser aims to support Backyard Dreams, which was started a few years ago by Sports 105.1 talk show host Dan Kasper of the Dan Kasper Show.

In addition to the more than 100 golfers that signed up, there were raffle prizes like a golf bag from the Green Bay Packers and tickets to a Brewers game.

Kasper expects a few thousand dollars to be raised from the event.

“Backyard Dreams is our radio station’s charitable entity,” Kasper said. “We raise money to stay in the community to allow people, kids, could be adults to chase their dreams, whether it’s, you know, maybe they have a dream of going to a game and they can’t afford it or maybe they want to play a sport, but they can’t afford the equipment or anything like that. We just want to help people accomplish their goals and chase their dreams.”

Kasper says nominations for Backyard dreams are being accepted and all you need to do is give a short back story. To learn more, click here.

