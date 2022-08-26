FORE: The 2nd Annual Kasper Classic is raising money to make kids’ dreams come true

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over 100 golfers tee’d up Friday morning for the 2nd Annual Kasper Classic at Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire.

The fundraiser aims to support Backyard Dreams, which was started a few years ago by Sports 105.1 talk show host Dan Kasper of the Dan Kasper Show.

In addition to the more than 100 golfers that signed up, there were raffle prizes like a golf bag from the Green Bay Packers and tickets to a Brewers game.

Kasper expects a few thousand dollars to be raised from the event.

“Backyard Dreams is our radio station’s charitable entity,” Kasper said. “We raise money to stay in the community to allow people, kids, could be adults to chase their dreams, whether it’s, you know, maybe they have a dream of going to a game and they can’t afford it or maybe they want to play a sport, but they can’t afford the equipment or anything like that. We just want to help people accomplish their goals and chase their dreams.”

Kasper says nominations for Backyard dreams are being accepted and all you need to do is give a short back story. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR announces hunting season changes, new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
Michael Shillin is sentenced.
Former Altoona financial advisor sentenced in federal fraud case
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
Scammers spoof credit card sale at Marshfield business to steal $28K worth of furniture
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

2nd Annual Kasper Classic
2nd Annual Kasper Classic 3 - 8/26/2022
2nd Annual Kasper Classic
2nd Annual Kasper Classic 2 - 8/26/2022
2nd Annual Kasper Classic
2nd Annual Kasper Classic 1 - 8/26/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 8/26/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 8/26/2022