Girl Scout Cadettes paint playground activities at elementary school

Girl Scout Cadettes with Troop 3266 developed a playground activity for Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Some local Girl Scouts are doing their part to help kids get more active.

Girl Scout Cadettes with Troop 3266 developed a playground activity for Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Eau Claire.

It came about as a way for the girls to earn their Silver Award. The Silver Award requires the scouts to develop and execute a project that will have a positive impact on the community.

The girls painted various activities at the school playground for the kids to use at recess.

“I came here, so I knew there wasn’t a lot of stuff because I would get pretty bored at recess. So this would be another activity that I know I would have used if I had it here,” Liz Stombaugh, with Girl Scout Troop 3266, said

The painted activities require the kids to take different actions, such as jumping, follow the line and tiptoes. The girls say they got ideas from other playgrounds and from looking online.

