La Crosse man accused of possessing child porn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is accused of possessing child pornography.

Court records show 36-year-old Raymond Greenley is facing three charges of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, in July of 2022 authorities received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children regarding the uploading of child pornography Flickr.

The criminal complaint says authorities found that the account connected to Greenly contained several suspected images of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, Raymond was initially arrested on two counts of bail jumping and a probation violation. charges of three counts of Possession of child pornography were added due to the Cyber Tip. Greenley admitted to ownership of the Flickr account which possessed several images of suspected Child Sexual Assault Material.

