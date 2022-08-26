La Crosse man facing charge of 1st degree reckless homicide

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing a charge in connection to an overdose death.

Court records show 48-year-old Bernard Moore is facing a charge of 1st degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs.

According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 25, 2021, at 6:28 p.m., officers responded to 338 21st Street South where a woman was not breathing and was later pronounced dead at the scene. It was believed the woman had died from an opiate overdose.

The criminal complaint says an informant told authorities the woman had an addiction to hydrocodone and morphine pills. The informant believed the woman last bought heroin from her next-door neighbor, Moore, around three weeks ago.

According to the criminal complaint, an autopsy was completed at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. It was the doctor’s opinion was that the woman died from an accidental methamphetamine and fentanyl overdose.

The criminal complaint says officers search Moore’s home where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia. After further investigation, Moore was arrested for reckless homicide, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.

Moore is due back in Court Sept. 2, 2022.

